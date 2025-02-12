Karnataka unveils Industrial Policy 2024-29; aims for Rs 7.5 lakh crore investment

BENGALURU: The state government unveiled its new Industrial Policy 2024-29 during the launch of Global Investors’ Meet -- Invest Karnataka 2025 here on Tuesday.

The policy aims at generating 20 lakh jobs by 2029 in the state. Through the policy, the process of granting approvals for investment proposals will be streamlined through digitalisation and a single window system.

Special incentives will be given for industries which give importance to women staffers and promote gender inclusivity. Additional incentives will be given to those setting up units in backward and most backward taluks to ensure equitable industrial growth.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and Industry Minister MB Patil unveiled the policy.

According to a press release, the policy reaffirms Karnataka’s commitment to fostering sustainable, inclusive, and innovation-driven industrial growth.

“By introducing investor-friendly initiatives, sustainability incentives, and workforce development programmes, the state aims to strengthen its position as a premier industrial and investment hub in India,” it stated. The government expects the annual growth rate of the manufacturing sector at 12 per cent, targeting an investment of Rs 7.5 lakh crore.