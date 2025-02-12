Koorma amphibious crawler robot debuts at Aero India iDEX pavilion

BENGALURU: Koorma, an advanced amphibious crawler robot developed by Vikra Ocean Tech — who are pioneers in ocean robotics— made its debut at the iDEX pavilion of the Aero India.

“If the Army has to carry out underwater inspection, marine exploration or say cross a river stream, Koorma will get into the water, test the soil, speed of water and give accurate information for the armed personnel to take decisions. With a capacity to carry 30 kg payload, equipped with high mobility tracks, and real-time data transmission it is designed for land and underwater operations,” said Raju Govindhan, MD, Vikra Ocean Tech.

He said the crawler can be used to detect land mines and it exerts less than one-tenth of the pressure put by humans. “It has an endurance of 6 hours run time, 1-knot speed, and 90 Ah Li-Ion battery.

It is built with a navigation capability of 3 km (with radio frequency remote control) and also has wired (optical fibre) control” Govindhan said.