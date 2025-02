BENGALURU: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said Karnataka is the best investment destination for entrepreneurs and the Centre will extend all cooperation to the state.

Inaugurating the Global Investors’ Meet here, he said the country is deeply rooted in its constitutional values. There is a need for the Union and state governments to rise above politics in the larger interests of the country’s progress.

Calling for more investments in Karnataka, Singh asserted that in the era of cooperative federalism, the Union and state governments are working together closely to take the country’s economy to new heights.

Citing Bengaluru as a pioneering hub for various industries, including IT and software, he said the city is now a rising centre for Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“CM Siddaramaiah graciously invited me to the event though we belong to different parties and are political opponents. His magnanimous gesture eloquently declares his statesmanship. His invitation shows that in the pursuit of national interests, we stand united unmindful of political differences,” Singh said.

“No matter what your investment requirements are, Karnataka provides a good foundation for growth and success. As an investor, you seek world class infrastructure and Karnataka is offering next-generation infrastructure. If you require skilled human resources, Karnataka stands out with its highly talented future ready workforce,” the Union minister said.

“The profound words of late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, ‘sarkare aayengi jayengi, partiya banengi, bigadengi magar ye desh rahna’ is a timeless reminder that above all political differences the unity, integrity and progress of the country must remain the highest priority,” he said.