Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hails India's defence transformation at Aero India valedictory

BENGALURU: “Energy, energy, energy”— that’s how Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described Aero India 2025, India’s premier air show, as he highlighted the country’s rapid transformation in the defence sector.

Speaking at the indigenisation event and valedictory of Aero India 2025 in Yelahanka, Rajnath said that India’s defence industry is witnessing exponential growth, with homegrown fighter jets, missile systems, and naval vessels strengthening national security while drawing global attention.

He described the scale of Aero India as “unmatched and historic,” highlighting the enthusiasm of Indian startups, entrepreneurs, and global defence companies. “The energy at this event is incredible. It reflects the confidence and ambition of India’s defence industry,” the Defence Minister.

More than imports and exports, what truly matters is empowering the armed forces, Rajnath said, pointing out how India has moved away from relying on imported defence equipment. “Ten years ago, we depended on other countries for nearly 70% of our defence needs. Today, the situation has completely changed... bout 70% of our defence production is happening within the country,” he said, reflecting on increase in number of exhibitors this year - 900, compared to the last edition’s 800.

He also stressed India’s growing role as an exporter of defence technology. “From small weapons to advanced missile systems like BrahMos and Akash, we are supplying military equipment to several countries,” he said. This success is a result of strong commitment from industry leaders and policymakers, which has helped India establish itself as a trusted global defence partner, he added.

He praised the aerial displays at the event, saying that the trails and patterns created by Indian aerobatic teams were a clear reflection of the advancements in the country’s defence capabilities.

Rajnath credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making self-reliance in defence a national priority, saying that a few years ago, Modi took it upon himself to turn India into a self-sufficient nation. He emphasised that this mission carried a deeper message of holistic national empowerment — something he said was previously missing from the country’s mindset but has now transformed into a nationwide movement.