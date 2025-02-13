Seer advises Karnataka government to withdraw cases against Mysore Royal family

CHITRADURGA: Dr Shivamurthy Shivacharya Swamiji of the Taralabalu mutt on Wednesday advised the state government to withdraw all the cases filed against the Mysore Royal family and ensure that the royal family is given its due respect.

Addressing the public during the concluding programme of the

Taralabalu Hunnime programme at Bharamasagara village Shivacharya Swamiji said, "The Mysore kingdom has given a lot for the development of the Karnataka and has donated the entire state to the Union of India, hence it is the duty of the government not to give trouble for the royal family." The seer urged the public to put pressure on the state government so that all the cases are withdrawn. He also urged the state government to

hold dialogue with the royal family to end the disputes.

"Why can't the state cabinet withdraw all the cases against the Mysore

Royal family?" he questioned. Swamiji also urged former CM Basavaraj Bommai to take-up the issue with the state government and get the problems solved.

On the electoral reforms, Swamiji said that the present election format

has disgusted him and the entire society. "Instead of holding

re-election in case of death of the sitting elected representative,

the person in the second place should be made the representative to

rule the constituency," he added citing the example of the representative representing then constituency when the Praja Prathinidhi house was there at the Mysore kingdom and the same should be brought back in society.

Seer said that this reform should be introduced by the election

commission of India so that the problems in society can be

addressed.