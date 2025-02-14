A&D space: Firms look to scale up sourcing from India

BENGALURU: India is set to play a crucial role in competencies, sustainability, disruptive technology, and resources within the aerospace and defence (A&D) sector, according to top industry officials.

Speaking at a session titled 'India at the Core: Shaping the Future of Global A&D Sourcing' at Invest Karnataka, senior executives from Airbus, Safran, and Collins Aerospace highlighted their plans to significantly increase sourcing from the country.

In 2023, the global aerospace supply chain was valued at approximately USD 180 billion, and it is expected to rise to USD 250 billion by 2033. India also placed the highest number of aircraft orders in 2023, further reinforcing its strategic importance in the sector.

Michel Narchi, Head of International Operations at Airbus, emphasised the company’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with India. "We should not always look at what the government is doing... we should also look at how we can step in and contribute to the ecosystem," he said.

Huw Morgan, Senior Vice-President of Aerospace Procurement at Rolls-Royce, underscored the company's long-standing relationship with India. "We are looking to double our sourcing in the region over the next five years," he stated.

Savyasachi Srinivas, Vice-President of Engineering at Collins Aerospace, called for greater investment in research and development. "India's investment in R&D compared to other countries is insignificant," he noted. He also urged young professionals to focus on research, adding, "We are really lacking people who have a research bent of mind who can actually solve the problems of tomorrow. To be a viable player in this industry, you need to be looking at the future."

Srinivasan Dwarakanath, Director General of the Aerospace India Association and former CEO & MD of Airbus India, highlighted the growing global demand for aircraft. "Both Boeing and Airbus have stated in their global market forecasts that over the next 20 years, there will be a need for more than 42,000 new aircraft," he said.

India’s significant aircraft orders will further contribute to an uptick in the global supply chain, Dwarakanath added.