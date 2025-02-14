BY Vijayendra to continue? BJP top brass likely to resolve crisis next week

The internal turmoil within the Karnataka BJP is expected to be resolved this week, according to an informed party source. The resolution is likely by February 20, and BY Vijayendra is expected to continue as state president, in spite of criticism from party leaders.

At the centre of the crisis is MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, whose relentless attack on the party leadership has created unrest. However, a recent show-cause notice issued to him appears to have curtailed his outbursts, though Yatnal has refused to respond to it.

Party insiders question whether Yatnal has the leadership mettle to steer the BJP to victory in the coming elections. “If he were made party president, can he secure the kind of electoral success that Vijayendra delivered in the recent parliamentary polls?” a senior leader asked. Vijayendra was instrumental in clinching 18+2 seats for the BJP.

Meanwhile, another contender, Union minister V Somanna faces skepticism due to his age and wavering loyalty. At 72, Somanna’s ability to counter the influence of veteran leader BS Yediyurappa remains uncertain. His past flirtations with the Congress for political security raise doubts about his reliability as a steadfast BJP leader.

Former CM Basavaraj Bommai has opted out of the leadership race due to health concerns, narrowing the choice further, as any replacement for a Lingayat leader would have to be another Lingayat. This criterion would rule out Sunil Kumar from Karkala, a young coastal leader, who prefers to focus on local politics rather than a state-level role.

Another factor in the party’s calculations is B Sriramulu, a formidable ST leader. Ensuring his continued allegiance to the BJP is vital for party unity and broader electoral strategy. Equally significant is the role of former CM HD Kumaraswamy, now a key ally in Old Mysore region. Historically a weak area for the BJP, this region presents an opportunity with the senior Vokkaliga leader on their side.

“The party must capitalize on HDK’s influence in Mandya and Old Mysore strongholds,” a senior BJP source emphasized.