Indian Navy shows off its air power at Aero India

BENGALURU: While Aero India 2025 is hosting a range of aircraft from different countries, and the Indian Air Force is bedazzling spectators on the ground at Yelahanka Air Force Station, with breathtaking aerial displays, the Naval Air Arm is offering a rare peek into its air power that supports the Indian Navy in protecting the country’s vast coastline and beyond.

The Naval Air Arm is the aviation branch and a combat arm of the Indian Navy, tasked with providing aircraft carrier-based strike capability, fleet air defence, maritime reconnaissance, and anti-submarine warfare. The blue-water Indian Navy operates significantly in the Persian Gulf Region, the Horn of Africa, the Strait of Malacca, and routinely conducts anti-piracy operations and partners with other navies, along with joint exercises, ably supported by its fleet of fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters.

Accordingly, at Aero India, the Navy has put on static display, a considerable chunk of its aircraft. The Kamov KM-31, a Russian-origin all-weather, day-night, deck operation-capable helicopter, is known for its contra rotating-blades with no tail rotor.

Its primary role involves air early warning, and fleet air defence of the Navy’s fleet at sea. Another all-weather helicopter, with multi-role functions, including anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare, search and rescue, is the Sea King 42B, sharing space with the newer US-origin MH-60 R Seahawk, a helicopter carrying out a variety of operations at sea.

It is equipped with “... multi-spectral targeting system, multi-mode radar, integrated self-defence (chaff and flares)... for air superiority, fleet air defence, anti-ship strike, and land attack”, a factsheet read. For these purposes, the Seahawk can be armed with Mk 54 torpedoes, hellfire missiles, Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS), cabin-mounted gun, and depth charges.

Representing the Navy’s fixed-wing inventory, is its workhorse -- the carrier-borne interceptor, MiG-29K -- operating from both INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya. Unlike its sibling MiG-29, the MiG-29K is specially adapted for carrier-based missions, and is composed of folding wings, an arrestor hook, and catapult attachments.

The Navy has also displayed the Light Combat Aircraft (Navy) in the exhibition area. “The aircraft is designed by ADA and manufactured by HAL. Successful landing of the LCA (Navy) onboard INS Vikrant has propelled India into the league of a few nations with the capability of designing, developing, testing and manufacturing a deck-borne fighter aircraft,” a statement said.