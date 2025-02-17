With fare hike, Namma Metro retains elite tag

BENGALURU: Namma Metro’s steep fare hike mind last week has sparked off a debate on the cost of public transport in Bengaluru, and the new ticket rates by Bangalore Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) are drawing criticism from all quarters.

The Metro has partially helped decongest city roads. Long queues at Metro stations, congested coaches during peak hours and weekends are proof of its rising demand. However, Namma Metro has a long way to go before it becomes an essential mass transport provider from the current niche transport image it has drawn for itself. Despite snail-paced traffic and poor road conditions, BMTC buses, autorickshaws, taxis and even private vehicles continue to be a commuter’s choice in Bengaluru.

Urban mobility expert from IISc Prof Ashish Verma said a lack of coordination between government agencies is the prime reason why BMRCL is working the way it is at the moment.

“BMRCL officials have not understood why Metro was introduced. Metro is in the city for public good and not for making profits. It is gradually becoming an elephant. Providing affordable and seamless public transport is an obligation of the government to ensure people’s socio-economic status improves. It is people’s constitutional right, which is not being given. It is the government’s duty to provide access to livelihood opportunities,” he said.

Replying to the question that the Metro is unaffordable for many, a BMRCL official simply said: “Use the bus then.”