CM Siddaramaiah meets farmers, says they are top priority

BENGALURU: Ahead of the state budget, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah convened meetings with various farmer groups on Monday in Bengaluru. Siddaramaiah told them that farmers are a top priority and that the agriculture sector provides a high number of jobs. The CM assured them that their demands would be considered.

He has been convening meetings with various department heads for the last many days. On Monday, he met farmer leaders. Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said he has listened to their woes and suggestions. “With our limitations, we will include their suggestions,” he added.

Further, the CM said his government has not stepped back, in terms of upholding the welfare of farmers in Karnataka. “We will always be pro-farmer and our budget will be pro-agriculture and its development,” he added. Siddaramaiah added that a many people in Karnataka depend on agriculture, and the budget will be presented with this in mind.