Anybody can go to Delhi, give suggestions: PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi

MANGALURU: PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi said here on Tuesday that the Congress high command is like a temple where anybody can go and come without any restrictions and give suggestions for the good of the party.

Responding to a media query on Congress leaders, including ministers KN Rajanna and G Parameshwara, meeting party senior leaders in Delhi, Jarkiholi during his visit to the city said, “Our aim for the party is to grow and return to power. The high command is where small differences within the party get resolved.”

On Dalit conference being organised, he said Parameshwara is organising it and will take the final decision.

On Rajanna’s statement on removing Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar from the post of KPCC president, Jarkiholi said he has requested the high command, which will take the final decision. On KPCC working president GC Chandrashekhar writing to the high command against Rajanna’s statements, Jarkiholi said he is the working president and he need not go to Delhi. Instead, he can resolve the issues locally.

On Shivakumar’s statement that Siddaramaiah should continue as chief minister, he said, “If Shivakumar is saying that, then there is no need for further discussion on the issue.”

About the guarantee scheme amount, he said the government could not distribute it every month. “However, we are distributing it once every two months. There might be a delay but we have not stopped it,” he said.

On BJP’s allegations that the state government does not have funds, he said, “It is BJP which emptied the state’s exchequer. They had taken up projects without sufficient funds. BJP has burdened us and we are clearing it and setting it right,” he said.

On the demand for a Dalit chief minister in the party, he said supporters of many leaders are demanding the CM’s post. “But it is not easy to get it,” he said.