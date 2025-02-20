Survey of my Bidadi land politically motivated: HD Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy has alleged that the survey of his land near Bidadi’s Kethaganahalli is politically-motivated. Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy said he purchased the land 40 years ago, and since then, the issue has been kept alive to target him politically.

He stated that since 1984, when the land was purchased by him using funds he earned as a film distributor, some people have had their eyes on the property. “The Congress government in Karnataka is using land surveys as a tool to intimidate me, as they cannot take me on politically,” he alleged.

Further, Kumaraswamy said they have been investigating him since 2012, but have found nothing against him. “Unlike CM Siddaramaiah, I have not looted government land. Since all previous investigations have not yielded anything, they are now initiating an SIT investigation under IAS officers. I have nothing to hide,” he said.

The SIT was preparing to conduct a survey, without even issuing a notice to him. He also said he has been farming on this land, and there are no illegal activities. “I have all the necessary documents to prove my ownership,” he added.

Slamming Siddaramaiah for calling former prime minister HD Deve Gowda as a cheerleader for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kumaraswamy said the CM should assess his own credibility, before making such statements.