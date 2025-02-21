Palace Grounds land: Karnataka government to explore legal options

BENGALURU: In the wake of the Supreme Court’s direction to the Karnataka government to issue Transferable Development Rights (TDR) to the heirs of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru, with regard to Bengaluru Palace Grounds land, the Siddaramaiah cabinet on Thursday decided to further explore legal options.

The government has acquired a part of the grounds to widen Ballari Road and Jayamahal Road.

The government had promulgated an ordinance to drop the TDR proposal as it has to cough up over Rs 3,014 crore, saying acquisition of the land at Rs 11 crore, as per the Bangalore Palace (Acquisition and Transfer) Act, enacted in 1996, holds good. But the SC has said it is non-negotiable.

The cabinet decided to entrust Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil to draw up further course of action. Briefing the press, Patil said, “The cabinet decided to consult our counsels in New Delhi (senior counsel Kapil Sibal) and the advocate-general. We will safeguard the interest of the people as adhering to TDR will become a burden on the exchequer... It is not acceptable to give Rs 3,014 crore.”