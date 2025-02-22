Karnataka handicrafts corporation pays special dividend of Rs 6 crore to state

KOLAR: Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited (KSHDCL), a government of Karnataka enterprises paid special dividend of Rs 6 crore to state government besides paying 3.29 crore towards GST, said Chairperson of KSHDCL Roopa Kala Sashidhar.

Speaking to TNIE Roopa Kala Shashidhar, the two-term congress MLA from KGF Assembly Segment said as the KSHDCL has given a huge amount of six crores and created history in the state, more attention will be given to ensure to protect the traditional arts and crafts.

Roopa added that priority will be given for the development of major crafts of the state such as sandalwood carvings, rosewood inlay, Channapatna lacquer ware and toys, Mysore paintings, Bidri ware, Kinhal toys, Navalgund durries, stone carvings, wood carvings, traditional jewellery, mirrors, banana fibre embroidery, terracotta, bronze icons and pile carpets.

Roopa said after the amount was presented as a check in the presence of minister K H Muniyappa and M B Patil, the chief minister also expressed his happiness.

Roopa said more than 4,500 handicraft artisans are registered with the corporation and over 50,000 artisans are indirectly dependent for preserving, developing and promoting their craftsmanship.

The corporation has established 13 craft complexes across Karnataka state wherever there is a concentration of artisans for various crafts, and common facility centres are also built at these crafts complexes for the benefit of artisans, she said.

Roopa said in order to market the products across the country 12 retail sales outlets popularly known as "Cauvery" Karnataka state arts and crafts emporium at major cities including Chennai, Secunderbad, New Delhi, Kolkata, Kavadia in Gujarat have been established.

The corporation has established Gurukala at Sagara in Shomoga district where certificate courses are being conducted to sustain the traditional crafts like wood carving and stone carving.

Roopa also said KSHDCL is also proud participant organisation in the Government of Karnataka's prestigious 'Kalaloka" pavilion at Bengaluru International Airport.

This is an initiative by the state government to serve as a global showcase of Karnataka's artistic heritage, offering travellers an immersive cultural experience, she said.