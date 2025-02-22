Protesting sub-registrars force officials to follow HC order in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Sub-registrars and senior sub-registrars, who have been staging an agitation at the office of the Inspector General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps (IGR & CS) here since Thursday 4 pm, called off their protest around Friday 8 pm following an assurance by the commissioner.

The commissioner’s office witnessed high drama when sub-registrars, many women, sat on chairs in front of IGR & CS K V Dayananda’s chamber. Dayananda was not allowed to come out of his chamber. By 7.30 pm, he addressed the protesters and promised them to convey the decision taken by the government. However, they refused to budge and stated that they would continue their protest.

After some time, Dayananda called the association president and promised him that the sub-registrars would soon be given login access and allowed to work in previous posts. This message was conveyed to them by the association president, who placed his mobile on speaker mode, when Dayananda made the announcement.

In all, 90 sub-registrars and senior sub-registrars obtained a stay order on February 18 against their transfer by the revenue department on December 10, 2024.

With the department not complying with the stay order, around 40 of them, who are members of the Karnataka State Stamps and Registration Department Employees’ Association, launched the protest on Thursday.

Assn plans to hold another protest

An official said, “We have only transferred those who have put in five years out of their last eight years of service in the same place. It was done after counselling (where sub-registrars are allowed to choose places of posting among the options given). It was done in the public interest, but we are now in a spot.”

Association president Shankare Gowda said, “The HC issued the stay order on February 18, but it was not followed. We had planned to protest till February 25. However, we called it off temporarily on Friday evening after the commissioner promised that the sub-registrars will be given login access and allowed to work in their previous posts. We are planning to hold another protest in support of our demands from Thursday.”