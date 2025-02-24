DKS checkmates opponents, says will lead Congress in 2028

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar seems to have checkmated his party leaders, who wished to replace him as KPCC president, by stating that he will lead the party in the Assembly polls in 2028. Shivakumar said he will be active in politics for another 8-10 years.

His statements are being interpreted as a message to both his friends and foes within the party. It came at a time when the coterie of ministers around Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is trying to allegedly get Shivakumar replaced as KPCC president.

To a crowd that was chanting “DK, DK” at the state government employees’ conference recently, he told, “You can raise such slogans when I win the next election and run the show under my leadership. My health is good and I will continue to be in politics for another 8-10 years. Have faith in me.”

With Siddaramaiah declaring that he is unlikely to contest the next Assembly polls, Shivakumar has started projecting himself as the future leader who can call the shots within the party, said a Congress leader. “It will certainly boost the morale of his supporters, and send out a warning signal to second-line leaders, especially first-time MLAs, who want to contest the next Assembly election on a Congress ticket. Shivakumar, who is 62 years old, is hoping to be active like Siddaramaiah,” observed one of Shivakumar’s sympathisers.

According to political analysts, the young generation looks up to young and energetic leadership and Shivakumar has stressed that he is fit and fine, while indirectly comparing himself with his peers within the party who are getting old and in the twilight of their political careers. This will be Shivakumar’s USP, they said.