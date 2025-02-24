World looking at India for spiritual, mental wellbeing, says governor Thaawarchand Gehlot

TUMAKURU: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Sunday said that the world is looking towards India for spiritual and mental well-being, and the ongoing Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj is an example of this.

The Governor was speaking after inaugurating the newly constructed Navagraha temple and the new gopura of Sri Basaveshwara Mutt in Bidanagere of Kunigal taluk, Tumakuru district.

The Governor, who greeted the gathering in Kannada, said, “Bidanagere Basaveshwara Mutt is not only a religious place, but also a source of spiritual peace and inspiration for devotees and a centre of cultural and social inspiration for the community.” The teachings of Lord Basaveshwara are relevant even today, he said.

“Our culture, which our sages and gurus have continuously protected since time immemorial, is eternal. Our culture has always inspired world brotherhood, world peace, world welfare, equality, and harmony,” he added.

He said that sadhus, saints, acharyas, and sages have hoisted the flag of religion, culture, and spirituality on the world stage. “The world-famous 161-foot-tall Panchamukhi Anjaneya statue has been installed here, attracting devotees from all over the country and abroad.

Those who come here have the darshana of Sri Shaneshwara Swamy and the Navagrahas. It is also known as the Shani Shingnapur of Karnataka. Sri Dhananjaya Guruji, the head of the mutt, is a thinker and a sensitive person besides being the custodian of the religion, culture, and spirituality.

Being a multi-dimensional institution, this mutt has made a significant contribution to social progress. Here, thousands of devotees are given dasoha with annadanam daily. Many positive steps are being taken by the Guruji to help overcome the various problems prevalent in society,” the Governor said.