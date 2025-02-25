Court allows Snehamayi to argue in MUDA case

BENGALURU: A special court allowed complainant Snehamayi Krishna to prosecute the case as party-in-person (who argues his case without lawyer’s help) registered against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife BM Parvathy, his brother-in-law and another person over alleged irregularities in the allotment of compensatory sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The court here on Monday directed the Lokayukta police to furnish necessary documents on the investigation and accompanying final report to Krishna on or before March 1, 2025.

Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, Special Court for the trial of criminal cases against sitting and former MPs and MLAs, passed the order after hearing Krishna and Special Public Prosecutor Venkatesh Arabatti, representing the Lokayukta police, and adjourned the hearing to March 7 for submission by Krishna.

Earlier, Krishna submitted that he may be permitted to prosecute the case as a party in person. He has also filed an application under Section 173 of CrPC, requesting the court to provide him with a copy of the final report to prosecute the case.

The court allowed both the memo and the application and directed the registry to furnish a copy of the entire final report which was filed by the Lokayukta police to him during the course of the day, for his submissions.

Later, on behalf of the SPP, a memo was filed submitting that the investigating agency would furnish the entire set of documents with respect to the case within a week to the complainant at the office of the investigating officer in Mysuru. The complainant, who was also present, agreed and requested that he may be provided with documents on or before March 1.

The Lokayukta police recently filed a ‘B’ report (closure) in the case before the court.