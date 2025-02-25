NWKRTC bus conductor assault row: BY Vijayendra urges government to act tough against miscreants

MYSURU: BJP state president BY Vijayendra on Monday urged the state government to act immediately against miscreants who attacked a NWKRTC bus conductor for not speaking in Marathi. He said such action will teach them a lesson for taking law into their own hands and hurting the sentiments of Kannadigas.

He said Kannadigas are not interested in tussling and hoped the state government will also not do politics over this issue. Vijayendra said the state government failed to take the guarantee programmes to the people and also ruined KSRTC.

It is now creating a crisis in the energy department by not depositing the money that is required for giving free power to consumers. Opposition leader R Ashoka charged that law and order collapses whenever Congress comes to power in the state.

He said an FIR against former MP Pratap Simha is not new for the BJP leader. Ashoka disclosed that Simha had a death threat for his columns in a newspaper. Simha met Vijayendra and held talks with him.