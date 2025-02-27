Not cozying up to BJP, I am a Congressman by birth: Dy CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has dismissed claims that he is aligning with BJP and termed them a malicious propaganda.

“I am a Congressman by birth and I stand by my beliefs. A false narrative is being spread that I am moving closer to BJP,” he told reporters here on Wednesday.

About his meeting with AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, he clarified that he did not put forth a request to continue him as KPCC president. “This is fabricated news,” he said.

Referring to his association with religious events, Shivakumar dismissed the allegation that his participation in the Isha Foundation’s programmes indicated a shift towards BJP. “I respect all religions. The Congress ideology embraces inclusivity, as seen through the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, and Indira Gandhi. Sonia Gandhi celebrates Ugadi,” he said.

Criticising BJP for its protests against his ambitious tunnel road project in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, “When KJ George proposed a steel bridge earlier, the BJP opposed it. Now, it is protesting against the tunnel road project. It is not possible to fix Bengaluru’s traffic issues in a year or two. We need long-term solutions. We are planning 160 km of flyovers and 300 km of roads.”