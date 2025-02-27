Not cozying up to BJP, I am a Congressman by birth: Dy CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has dismissed claims that he is aligning with BJP and termed them a malicious propaganda.
“I am a Congressman by birth and I stand by my beliefs. A false narrative is being spread that I am moving closer to BJP,” he told reporters here on Wednesday.
About his meeting with AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, he clarified that he did not put forth a request to continue him as KPCC president. “This is fabricated news,” he said.
Referring to his association with religious events, Shivakumar dismissed the allegation that his participation in the Isha Foundation’s programmes indicated a shift towards BJP. “I respect all religions. The Congress ideology embraces inclusivity, as seen through the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, and Indira Gandhi. Sonia Gandhi celebrates Ugadi,” he said.
Criticising BJP for its protests against his ambitious tunnel road project in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, “When KJ George proposed a steel bridge earlier, the BJP opposed it. Now, it is protesting against the tunnel road project. It is not possible to fix Bengaluru’s traffic issues in a year or two. We need long-term solutions. We are planning 160 km of flyovers and 300 km of roads.”
Defending the state government’s infrastructure plans, he said Bengaluru’s rapid expansion requires strategic planning. Bengaluru would not have faced traffic issues if double-decker flyovers were built earlier. All future metro projects will have double-decker flyovers.”We are working on the ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ concept to ease urban pressure,” he added.
Referring to JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy’s opposition to splitting BBMP into many corporations, he said it is inevitable for Bengaluru. “Kumaraswamy is just playing politics. Bengaluru is not limited just to Vidhana Soudha and surrounding areas,” he said.
On businessman Mohandas Pai’s remarks, Shivakumar said, “If he wants to contribute, let him enter politics and understand the challenges firsthand.”
On Congress leadership, Shivakumar reaffirmed his allegiance to the party and its collective decision-making process. “The party nurtured me for years. I will work under its leadership, and we will move forward together. AICC office is my temple. My focus remains on strengthening the party and developing Karnataka,” he said. DKS, new face of Cong’s soft Hindutva?