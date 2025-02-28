Sparsh Hospitals to come up in Hennur, Sarjapur

BENGALURU: Sparsh Group of Hospitals (SGH) is set to launch its latest state-of-the-art facilities in Hennur and Sarjapur. Dr Sharan Shivaraj Patil, Chairman & Chief Orthopaedic Surgeon, SGH, said, “Our focus is on integrating the latest medical advancements, such as robotic surgeries, digital health, and a dedicated Women & Children Centre, while ensuring world-class healthcare remains within reach for every individual.”

The Hennur and Sarjapur facilities will enhance access to specialised treatment programmes and research-driven patient care. From existing seven hospitals, this year with Hennur and Sarjapur, the Group will have nine hospitals with focus on world-class quality care.

The group ensures treatments are more precise, efficient, and affordable with premiumness, a press release said.

“The future of healthcare lies in a seamless fusion of technology, research, and compassionate care. Our goal is to not only treat diseases but to anticipate them, prevent complications, and personalize treatment like never before,” added Dr Patil.