A year on, Aditya L-1 provides insights into space weather

BENGALURU: As the one-year anniversary of Aditya-L1, India’s first solar observatory spacecraft, approaches on January 6, researchers highlight its ground-breaking contributions. Since being successfully inserted into a halo orbit around the Sun-Earth L1 point, the satellite has provided crucial insights into ‘solar flares’ (sudden, intense bursts of radiation from the Sun), offering critical insights into the dynamics of the star.

The spacecraft’s observations are helping scientists understand how these powerful energy bursts influence Earth’s atmosphere, disrupt satellite communications, and affect power grids. Operating 24/7 from a vantage point four times the Earth-Moon distance, Aditya-L1 has been also studying coronal mass ejections (CMEs), and other phenomena that impact space weather, underscoring its role as an observer of the Sun.

Aditya-L1 has also delved deep into understanding coronal mass ejections (CMEs), massive eruptions of solar plasma and magnetic fields that are often linked to solar flares.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr BR Guruprasad, director of Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium (JNP) revealed that in July 2024, Aditya-L1 achieved a significant milestone by capturing and analyzing a CME triggered by a solar flare. Using its ‘Visible Emission Line Coronagraph’ (VELC), the spacecraft tracked the speed and trajectory of this ejection, providing data crucial for assessing its potential impact on Earth.

These observations were further supported by simultaneous data from other Indian satellites, including Chandrayaan-2 and Astrosat.