Madhugiri DySP arrested, suspended after viral video scandal

BENGALURU: A 58-year-old Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) from Madhugiri sub-division, A. Ramachandrappa, has been remanded in judicial custody after a video of him in a compromising position with a woman at his office went viral. The DySP was produced before a court in Tumakuru district on Saturday morning and is currently lodged in Madhugiri prison.
The video, which surfaced on Thursday, led to Ramachandrappa’s arrest on Friday. Following this, State Police Chief Alok Mohan suspended him, and a departmental enquiry has been ordered. The 30-year-old woman, seen in the video, filed a complaint against the DySP at the Madhugiri police station on Friday.
The DySP has been booked under multiple sections, including sexual intercourse by a person in authority (BNS 68), sexual harassment (BNS 75), and word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman (BNS 79).
Speaking about the case, Ashok KV, Superintendent of Police, Tumakuru district, told TNSE: "The DySP was arrested based on the complaint from the 30-year-old victim. He was produced before a court on Saturday and has been remanded in judicial custody."
The incident reportedly took place at the DySP’s office, where he was allegedly caught on a mobile camera while in uniform. The 35-second video was recorded through a window outside his office. The woman, upon noticing the recording, raised an alarm.
According to police sources, the woman had approached the DySP’s office to file a complaint regarding a land dispute.
Confirming the suspension, Central Range Inspector General of Police (IGP) Labhu Ram said, "The DySP has been suspended following the incident."