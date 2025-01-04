Madhugiri DySP arrested, suspended after viral video scandal

BENGALURU: A 58-year-old Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) from Madhugiri sub-division, A. Ramachandrappa, has been remanded in judicial custody after a video of him in a compromising position with a woman at his office went viral. The DySP was produced before a court in Tumakuru district on Saturday morning and is currently lodged in Madhugiri prison.

The video, which surfaced on Thursday, led to Ramachandrappa’s arrest on Friday. Following this, State Police Chief Alok Mohan suspended him, and a departmental enquiry has been ordered. The 30-year-old woman, seen in the video, filed a complaint against the DySP at the Madhugiri police station on Friday.

The DySP has been booked under multiple sections, including sexual intercourse by a person in authority (BNS 68), sexual harassment (BNS 75), and word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman (BNS 79).