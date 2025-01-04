Nadda announces new health policy integrating traditional, modern medicine practices

BENGALURU: India is set to launch a new health policy that will bring together yoga, ayurveda, and naturopathy with modern medicine, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said on Friday.

He was speaking at a function to inaugurate S-VYASA Deemed-to-be University -- School of Advanced Studies (Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana) campus at Sattva Global City IT Park.

Nadda said this change will help create a healthier future for generations to come and highlighted the need of more institutes such as S-VYASA university, which not only offers courses in engineering, computer applications, and management, but also focuses on yoga, naturopathy, and ayurveda for the comprehensive development of students.

Nadda highlighted how yoga can work alongside modern science to shape a better future and lauded institutes such as S-VYASA for their role in promoting this blend of ancient wisdom with contemporary health practices. Nadda also highlighted the growing importance of yoga and ayurveda worldwide, with S-VYASA’s influence now reaching 30 countries.

Referring to major initiatives in the health sector by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said 22 All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) are now functioning across the country. All AIIMS now have separate AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) blocks across the country. “This reflects the government’s effort to ensure that traditional systems of medicine are included in modern healthcare education and treatment,” he added.