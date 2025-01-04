Women bring unique perspective to research in mental health: President Droupadi Murmu

BENGALURU: Pointing to the significant representation of women at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), where nearly 80% of undergraduate and over 60% of postgraduate students are women, President Droupadi Murmu on Friday emphasised that women bring a unique perspective to caregiving and research in mental health.

Speaking at the institute’s golden jubilee celebrations, she called this a vital step towards shaping the future of mental health services in the country and praised NIMHANS for its innovative contributions to mental healthcare, including the pioneering Ballari model of community-based mental health delivery and the Tele-MANAS initiative.

“The Tele-MANAS initiative, coordinated by NIMHANS as the apex centre, has set a remarkable example of how technology can bridge gaps in mental healthcare,” Murmu said.

Over the past two years, Tele-MANAS has supported nearly 70 lakh people across 53 centres in their preferred languages, she said.

She also inaugurated new facilities, including the Psychiatry Speciality Block, Central Laboratory Complex, Bhima Hostel, a Next Generation 3T MRI Scanner and an Advanced DSA System, in the presence of Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Murmu stressed the integration of traditional practices with modern healthcare, noting that NIMHANS has effectively incorporated yoga and Ayurveda to address mental and physical distress. “This approach serves as a global model for holistic care,” she remarked.

She concluded by highlighting the growing mental health challenges across all age groups and called for continued innovation and compassion in the field.