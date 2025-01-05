Renowned Kannada writer Na D'Souza passes away

SHIVAMOGGA: Na D'Souza, a distinguished Kannada novelist and writer, passed away at a hospital in Mangaluru on Sunday. He was 87.

He was admitted to Father Muller Hospital due to age-related illness. He breathed his last at 7.50 pm. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Na D’Souza’s mortal remains will be kept at his residence in Sagar on Monday afternoon for public to pay homage, his son Naveen D’Souza announced on Facebook.

Born on June 6, 1937, in Sagar in Shivamogga district, he is a prolific author with a literary career spanning several decades.

His extensive body of work includes over 40 novels, numerous short stories, plays, and children's literature, totalling more than 94 published books.

Throughout his career, Na D'Souza received numerous accolades, including the Karnataka Sahitya Academy Award in 1993 and the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award in 1998. He was also honored with an honorary Doctorate (D.Lit) by Kuvempu University.

In 2014, he was selected as the president of the 80th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana held in Madikeri, reflecting his esteemed position in the Kannada literary community.

He won the prestigious Pampa award last year. His stories reflect a deep sensitivity to the challenges that have long troubled the Malnad region.

Na D’Souza offered his invaluable advice as a member of various organisations, including the Karnataka Sahitya Academy, Konkani Sahitya Academy, Karnataka Book Authority, senet of Kuvempu University and Hampi Kannada University, Kuvempu Rangamandira, and Kannada Development Authority.

Na D'Souza's contributions to literature have left an indelible mark on Kannada literature.