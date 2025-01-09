KSRTC increases contract bus fares due to diesel, salary hikes

BENGALURU: Just days after hiking bus fares by 15 per cent, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has increased the contract carriage fares.

One of the most popular Karnataka Sarige services, which are provided on a contract basis for pilgrimages, political rallies, marriages, and other activities, at a rate of Rs 47 per km, is now revised to Rs 54 within the state, translating to a hike of Rs 7 per km. For services outside Karnataka, the rates have been hiked from Rs 50 to Rs 57 per km.

Ashwamedha services, which were operated at Rs 52 per km within the state, has been increased to Rs 58 per km, a hike of Rs 6 per km. All the bus services -- Rajahamsa, Airavata, Pallaki, Ambari, Midi Bus, Non-AC Sleeper, Fly Bus and others -- have witnessed a hike.