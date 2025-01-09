KSRTC increases contract bus fares due to diesel, salary hikes

BENGALURU: Just days after hiking bus fares by 15 per cent, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has increased the contract carriage fares.
One of the most popular Karnataka Sarige services, which are provided on a contract basis for pilgrimages, political rallies, marriages, and other activities, at a rate of Rs 47 per km, is now revised to Rs 54 within the state, translating to a hike of Rs 7 per km. For services outside Karnataka, the rates have been hiked from Rs 50 to Rs 57 per km.
Ashwamedha services, which were operated at Rs 52 per km within the state, has been increased to Rs 58 per km, a hike of Rs 6 per km. All the bus services -- Rajahamsa, Airavata, Pallaki, Ambari, Midi Bus, Non-AC Sleeper, Fly Bus and others -- have witnessed a hike.
Those who had booked the services in advance will be charged as per the old rates. The rates for Ashwamedha are Rs 58 per km within Karnataka, and Rs 61 outside the state.
Rajahamsa rates are Rs 59 per km within Karnataka and Rs 63 outside, while the rates for Pallaki buses are Rs 80 per km within Karnataka, and Rs 85 outside the state.
In a circular dated January 7, the bus corporation stated that an increase in the cost of diesel and salaries of its employees had resulted in the increase in operational costs, further leading to hike in fares for contract carriages, with effect from January 8.
Officials from KSRTC maintained that along with revenue from the regular daily operations, the contract carriage services were the main sources of earnings to the bus corporation and they had to hike its price due to increasing operational costs.