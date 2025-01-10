End to factionalism in Karnataka BJP? Rejig of party posts on cards

BENGALURU: The BJP high command has chalked out a strategy to defuse the factionalism entrenching itself within the state unit, as it has instructed state president BY Vijayendra to reshuffle the party’s office-bearers. Senior leader and MLC Basanagouda Patil Yatnal camp members would also be included in the new list. The changes in the party’s organisational setup, including its general secretaries’ and vice presidents’ posts, may take place after January 14, Sankranti day, according to sources.

Vijayendra has already kickstarted the exercise and even called upon probables to join his team, and to cooperate. The senior members of the BJP and RSS have advised him in this regard, sources added.

It is, however, to be seen whether the reshuffle puts an end to the internal bickering, as the Yatnal camp wants Vijayendra removed as state party chief.

He has support from certain leaders, including former minister Aravind Limbavali, who were themselves in the race for the top party post, claiming seniority.

When Vijayendra became president, a year ago, he had formed a team of his own, ignoring members of now rival factions that did not go down well with the senior leaders, who had expressed their displeasure in a series of closed-door meetings. “The party high command, which had made a decision to appoint Vijayendra, is unlikely to remove him as it would reflect on its integrity,” a BJP leader remarked.

Former Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, who has identified with Yatnal’s camp, took part in the ‘Samvidhana Sanmana Dina’ observed at the BJP office here on Thursday, which was presided over by Vijayendra. BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh took active part in it and spoke about the party’s organisation. But Yatnal gave the event a miss, despite being in town, even as Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka and Union minister V Somanna were in attendance.