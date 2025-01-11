CAG slams Karnataka government for poor monument conservation, fund misuse, staff shortages

BENGALURU: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has rapped the Karnataka government over preservation and conservation of monuments and antiquities. Non-utilisation of funds, encroachment of monuments, delay in digitisation, poor preservation, acute staff shortage and inadequate civic amenities are among the key issues, the CAG cited in its report.

The report, “Performance Audit on Preservation and Conservation of State Protected Historical Monuments and Antiquities in Karnataka,” was tabled in the state Legislative Assembly on December 12, 2023.

Article 49 makes it binding on the state to protect every monument or place of object of artistic or historic interest from spoliation, disfigurement, destruction, removal, disposal or export as the case may be, the report stated.

The shocking aspect was the inadequacies in utilisation of funds allocated for five years from 2017. The report said, “As against the budget allocation of Rs 146.81 crore, the department utilised only Rs 81.58 crore towards core activities such as preservation and conservation. The remaining amount went towards administrative, maintenance and grants to heritage authorities.”

The primary function is to conserve and maintain heritage sites and only a small outlay needs to be spent on administration. However, 30% had been spent on administration, the report said.

‘Encroachments around monuments’

A sum of Rs 23.16 crore remained unspent, including Rs 7.9 crore meant for conservation works.

Even after five years, the digital documentation of antiquities is in progress at the museum and the art gallery in Bengaluru. As against the budget allocation of Rs 13.3 lakh for e-documentation of all antiquities during the three financial years (2017-2020), the department incurred an expenditure of only Rs 1.19 lakh during 2018-2019.

There has been rampant encroachment on sites around monuments, the report said. Though the department of archaeology conducted village-wise survey in 19 taluks under Samrakshane Scheme and identified 9,552 monuments, the same was not mentioned on the website.

Conservation of 239 paintings of Roerich at the Museum and Venkatappa Art Gallery in Bengaluru has not been completed as the expert committee responsible for clearance of payments has not been reconstituted by the government (until June 2022).