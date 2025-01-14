New father's joy turns to tragedy as he dies in Mysuru hospital courtyard, unable to afford shelter

MYSURU: Poverty can be excruciatingly cruel, and this heart-wrenching turn of events is proof. A 35-year-old man, filled with joy at the birth of his son, died in his sleep outside in Cheluvamba Hospital courtyard.His penury prevented him from taking shelter in the hospital dormitory from the biting cold, and succumbed to it after spending three nights outside.

Shivagopalaiah had come to Mysuru on Friday from Chowdalli village in Gundlupet taluk with hope in his heart, which turned to joy on the arrival of his newborn son that afternoon.

His wife, Ashwathamma, had delivered a healthy baby boy via Caesarean-section, and their lives were filled with joy. Yet, as she rested in the hospital’s ICU with her newborn, Shivagopalaiah found himself sleeping outdoors, unable to afford even the nominal Rs 30 fee for the dormitory facility meant for caregivers and attendants of patients.

Despite his hardships, he was determined to stay close, fearing he might be needed by the doctors at any moment as his wife and newborn baby were in the ICU. Over three nights, he braved the cold, clinging to the joy of his son’s birth while silently enduring his own struggles, physical and financial. But on Monday morning, that endurance ended as his lifeless body was discovered in the hospital’s courtyard.