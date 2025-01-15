BMTC pushes UPI, aims at Rs 1 crore transactions daily

BMTC Chief Traffic Manager GT Prabhakar Reddy, confirmed the sensitisation efforts to TNIE: “Except for around 10% of our buses, all buses have static QR codes on bus panels. Passengers can scan the code, enter the amount and once the payment is successful, a ticket will be issued,” Reddy said.

In addition to static QR codes, handheld electronic ticket vending machines can generate dynamic QR codes. “In this method, the conductor will key in the boarding and destination points, and the system calculates the fare. A dynamic QR code is generated for passengers to scan and pay, after which a ticket is issued,” he explained.

Since initiating these measures, UPI transactions have risen significantly. “Earlier, only Rs 20-25 lakh of the daily Rs 3 crore revenue came from UPI payments. Now, it has crossed Rs 60 lakh,” Reddy said, adding that BMTC aims to hit Rs 1 crore in daily UPI transactions soon. He assured passengers that they are free to choose their preferred payment method and that conductors will no longer discourage UPI payments.