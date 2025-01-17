HMT land row: Karnataka cabinet gives nod to withdraw interim application on denotifying 433 acres

BENGALURU: The state cabinet on Thursday endorsed Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre’s proposal and decided to withdraw the state government’s Interim Application (IA) which was filed before the Supreme Court in 2020 seeking permission to de-notify 433 acres of forest land that HMT claims as its own.
Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, Law Minister HK Patil said the government intends to safeguard the forest land in the interest of protecting the lung space of Bengaluru. The entire land is estimated to be worth Rs 14,300 crore, he said, and stressed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Khandre are trying to protect forest land.
Asked about Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy attempting to revive HMT, he said no one is stopping him.
Patil said HMT sold a big portion of land, around 160 acres, to various organisations, public sector undertakings, reputed institutions and individuals. They have not bothered to find out whether they were selling forest land and were callous, he said.
The high-power committee under the chairmanship of the chief secretary had stressed the need for this land. “Our forest minister has taken serious objection to HMT selling that forest land. Nobody can sell forest land without de-notifying or taking permission from the authorities concerned,” he said.
Patil said as per the IA, the land has lost forest characteristics, but this is not true. “We are withdrawing the IA which we had filed before the Supreme Court. Some officials have not taken appropriate permission from the authorities concerned and filed an Interim Application saying that since the land has lost forest characteristics, permission may be given to sell them. This is forest land and can’t be given the right to sell,” he said.
Patil said they had given land to HMT for a specific purpose. When they are not using it for the purpose, they lose moral and technical rights over that property. “Keeping all that in view, we have decided to withdraw the IA. The cabinet has decided to ratify the action taken by the forest minister to withdraw the IA,’’ he said.
Transaction adviser for twin tower project
The cabinet gave approval to appoint a transaction adviser to implement and look into financial investment for the proposed twin tower near Anandrao Flyover in Bengaluru. Law Minister HK Patil said 8.78 acres belonging to the PWD has been identified for the project. The purpose of the twin tower is to bring major government offices under one roof.
Hospitals to be upgraded
The cabinet approved a Rs 413.71-crore project under the ‘Brand Bengaluru’ scheme to upgrade hospitals operated by the BBMP. As many as 13 BBMP hospitals would be upgraded to 30 beds and five hospitals to 50 beds. Also, 22 dental hospitals and seven physiotherapy hospitals will be established.
Caste census in next cabinet: Patil
The Socio Economic and Educational Survey, commonly known as caste census, report is likely to taken up in the next cabinet, said Law Minister HK Patil. He told reporters that was no political reason for the report not being taken up in Thursday’s cabinet meeting. It was not taken up owing to administrative reasons, he added.