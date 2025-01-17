HMT land row: Karnataka cabinet gives nod to withdraw interim application on denotifying 433 acres

BENGALURU: The state cabinet on Thursday endorsed Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre’s proposal and decided to withdraw the state government’s Interim Application (IA) which was filed before the Supreme Court in 2020 seeking permission to de-notify 433 acres of forest land that HMT claims as its own.

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, Law Minister HK Patil said the government intends to safeguard the forest land in the interest of protecting the lung space of Bengaluru. The entire land is estimated to be worth Rs 14,300 crore, he said, and stressed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Khandre are trying to protect forest land.

Asked about Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy attempting to revive HMT, he said no one is stopping him.

Patil said HMT sold a big portion of land, around 160 acres, to various organisations, public sector undertakings, reputed institutions and individuals. They have not bothered to find out whether they were selling forest land and were callous, he said.

The high-power committee under the chairmanship of the chief secretary had stressed the need for this land. “Our forest minister has taken serious objection to HMT selling that forest land. Nobody can sell forest land without de-notifying or taking permission from the authorities concerned,” he said.

Patil said as per the IA, the land has lost forest characteristics, but this is not true. “We are withdrawing the IA which we had filed before the Supreme Court. Some officials have not taken appropriate permission from the authorities concerned and filed an Interim Application saying that since the land has lost forest characteristics, permission may be given to sell them. This is forest land and can’t be given the right to sell,” he said.