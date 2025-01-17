Miscreants chop tail of temple bull, injure legs

MYSURU: While the horror of miscreants slashing udders of cows and stabbing them in Bengaluru is still fresh in the minds of people, some assailants have cut a temple bull’s tail in Nanjangud and attacked it with lethal weapons, causing grievous injuries.

The incident occurred in Haladakere, near Srikanteshwara temple.

On hearing the distressed cries of the bull, locals alerted veterinary doctors who rushed to the spot and found that miscreants had chopped its tail and injured its legs. They said the bull is out of danger and may recover in course of time.

Mysuru SP Vishnuvardhan visited the spot and directed DySP Raghu to register a suo motu case and investigate it.

He said they had formed two teams to nab the miscreants who had committed the inhuman acts. Residents of Hallada Kere and Youth Brigade activists raised slogans against the temple authorities and government for failing to open a goshala on the temple premises.

A few others recalled that they had managed to round up butchers who had attempted to take the bull in a vehicle. Others accused temple officials of being hand-in-glove with butchers and cattle thieves.

Former Member of Legislative Aseembly B Harshavardhan visited the spot and demanded stringent action against the miscreants. He said the sentiments of Hindus are being hurt after the Congress came to power.

He also urged the temple staff to keep details of temple bulls, and recalled that he had stopped the illegal transport of temple bulls to slaughterhouses in Kerala.

The previous government had identified two acres of land and released funds to open a goshala in Nanjangud, but it had not taken off. He felt such incidents would hurt the faith of devotees.