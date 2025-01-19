Software engineer kills lover in Bengaluru, attempts suicide after discovering her arranged marriage

BENGALURU: A 53-year-old software engineer allegedly killed his lover and later attempted suicide. The deceased has been identified as Uzma Khan (45), the accused is Imad Basha.

The police said Basha poisoned Uzma in an apartment in Kundalahalli. Before attempting suicide, he alerted his family members, claiming that the duo had decided to end their lives. The relatives immediately called ‘Namma 112’, and the HAL police rushed to the spot, where they found Uzma dead and Basha unconscious.

The police rushed him to a nearby hospital. Initially, an unnatural death report was registered. However, Uzma’s sister suspected foul play.

Further investigation by the police revealed that Uzma had been dead for almost 10-12 hours before they arrived. Additionally, the chat history on her mobile phone had been deleted. Suspecting Basha, he was questioned and who later confessed to killing her.

The police said that Basha and Uzma were relatives and wanted to marry with their families’ approval. However, the marriage did not materialise due to various reasons. Both were divorcees.

Basha worked in Mumbai and bought a flat in the same apartment where Uzma lived. Meanwhile, Uzma’s family arranged her marriage to a Pakistan-origin resident of Austria. Basha, who had previously cloned Uzma’s mobile phone, learned about her marriage. Based on this, he might have killed her, the police added.