Brick kiln owner held for beating up workers in Karnataka's Vijayapura

VIJAYAPURA: A brick kiln owner and his assistants were accused of beating up three workers of the kiln on Monday.

The incident took place three days ago. However it came to light after a video of the incident went viral.

According to Rural police, the incident took place in Gandhi Nagar area of the city on Sindgi road.

Three laborers, Sadashiva Madar, Sadashiva Babaladi, and Umesh Madar, from Chikklaki village in Jamkhandi taluk were subjected to a brutal attack by the brick kiln owner, Khemu Rathod, and his associates.

The workers were tied up and beaten with pipes following a dispute over delayed work and advance payments.

The police said that workers had taken advance money from the owner for working at his Kiln. After taking money, they had gone to their village for Sankranti Festival. The owner demanded the workers to either come back to work or return the money.

The workers however had returned late after visiting their hometown, which reportedly angered the owner. To vent his anger, he tied up the worker and brutally beat them up with pipes.

The APMC police initially visited the site, but as the jurisdiction fell under the Rural Police Station, further investigations were conducted there.

Later, Superintendent of Police, Laxman Nimbargi confirmed that Rathod and one accomplice have been arrested, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend three other absconding suspects.

“We will take strict legal action against the accused. As of now, we have arrested two persons. We are looking for more people based on the video. We will collect details from the accused and the victims also”, he said.

Meanwhile, the workers are being treated at the District Government Hospital.