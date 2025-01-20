Karnataka to have Education Reform Committees at taluk level

BENGALURU: In a move aimed at improving the quality of education across Karnataka, the state government has issued an order for the formation of Education Reform Committees at the taluk level.

These committees, to be chaired by the respective MLAs, are tasked with addressing key challenges such as increasing enrolment, ensuring regular attendance, and enhancing learning outcomes for students. As part of this, very low enrolment schools will be merged with nearby institutions under a ‘Hub and Spoke’ model.