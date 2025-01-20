Karnataka to have Education Reform Committees at taluk level

BENGALURU: In a move aimed at improving the quality of education across Karnataka, the state government has issued an order for the formation of Education Reform Committees at the taluk level.
These committees, to be chaired by the respective MLAs, are tasked with addressing key challenges such as increasing enrolment, ensuring regular attendance, and enhancing learning outcomes for students. As part of this, very low enrolment schools will be merged with nearby institutions under a ‘Hub and Spoke’ model.
The committees will focus on monitoring and improving the performance of government schools and pre-university colleges in their respective taluks. The formation of these committees is expected to fill the gap left by the lack of sufficient time for education-related discussions during the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) review meetings.
Reports on the committee’s activities and progress are to be submitted to the education department. A department official said that by using the influence of local leaders, the committees’ aim is to ensure that every child has access to schooling and quality education.
The order also refined the list of committee members. It replaced the earlier provision for including School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) representatives with SDMC chairpersons from the government primary and high schools with highest enrolments in the taluk. The number of general group members was also revised to two.
Other members will include tehsildar, the executive officer of the taluk panchayat, the block education officer, head teachers of schools with the highest enrolments in the taluk, and principals of government pre-university colleges with significant student strength. Additionally, senior lecturers from District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET) will act as nodal officers for the committees.
The committees will also include five nominated members from various communities, including SC, ST, OBC, women, and a graduate from the general category. In taluks represented by a minister, a nominee appointed by the minister will chair the committee.