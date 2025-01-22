First time a home minister insulted Ambedkar on floor of House: MP Priyanka Gandhi

Addressing the Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan rally of Congress organised at CPEd Ground in Belagavi to mark the centenary of the 1924 Congress session held in Belagavi, she said, “Decades have passed since we got Independence. Is it possible for anybody in this Independent country to believe that we didn’t get Independence in 1947? Nobody imagined that ministers of this country would insult a messiah of the poor Dr Ambedkar in Parliament. By insulting Ambedkar, the home minister insulted democracy and all the freedom fighters who laid down their lives during the freedom movement.’’

She said that freedom fighters, who gave their blood and sweat to free the country from the British, were insulted by the home minister. “The people should give a serious thought as to why the Union government is resorting to such acts. During the freedom movement, another ideology was emerging in this country and that was the same force which maligned the Constitution. The leaders who were promoting that ideology ran a campaign against the Constitution then too,” she added.

Ambedkar spoke of equality for women decades ago which the present day womenfolk speak of, she said, adding that when Ambedkar spoke of equality for women through the Constitution, the people who believed in the RSS ideology burnt effigies of Ambedkar. “It is only because BJP took birth on the basis of such ideologies that the party has been insulting Ambedkar and defaming the Constitution,” she added.