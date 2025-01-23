IMD warns of fog in North Karnataka, urges motorists to exercise caution

BENGALURU: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a dry spell and fog or mist over most parts of North Karnataka from January 23 to 28. It has cautioned motorists to regularly check highway fog alerts, especially during early morning and evening hours, while taking up their journeys.

India Meteorological Department stated that some regions of Karnataka, especially north and north-interior parts, are recording a poor visibility of as low as 50-100 metres. In some villages and pockets, it dips to 20 metres, it cautioned. IMD said that increasing road accidents are not just because of poor road conditions or irresponsible driving by people, but also poor visibility.

“Weather updates with fog alerts are uploaded on various weather platforms periodically. Citizens should check them,” India Meteorological Department Bengaluru, director-in-charge, N Puviaranan told The New Indian Express.

He said it is a misconception among people that a dip in temperature causes fog. But they are two separate things. Fog occurs during winters, but there should also be a dry spell.

“We have forecast a dry spell and fog over most parts of the state for the next five days. Citizens are advised to exercise caution. There will also be no large change in the minimum temperatures,” Puviaranan said.

The IMD data showed that the lowest minimum temperature recorded till 8.30am on January 22 was in Chintamani at 10 degrees Celsius, followed by Chikkamagaluru and Dharwad at 10.6 degrees Celsius, and Bidar at 11 degrees Celsius. Bengaluru city and HAL Airport recorded a minimum of14.9 and 14 degrees Celsius, respectively. Hassan recorded a minimum of 11.9 degrees Celsius.