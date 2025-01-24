Gali expert at lying, will disclose his criminal activities: BJP leader Sriramulu

BALLARI: Continuing his tirade against his once close friend and ally, Gangavathi MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy, BJP leader B Sriramulu on Thursday claimed that the former is an expert at telling lies.

Sriramulu addressed a press conference here on Thursday, where he publicly attacked Reddy. After he revealed his angst against his old friend and the BJP, party national president JP Nadda called him up and tried to convince him to visit New Delhi, immediately. Sriramulu, however, refused, stating his intention to do so in the coming week, when he would meet him.

Ever since state BJP in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal called out Sriramulu’s alleged lack of participation, resulting in the party’s defeat in the Sandur bypoll, at a core committee meeting recently, the former minister has remained unhappy with Agarwal.

Meanwhile, about Reddy, Sriramulu claimed that the former always wants to portray himself as the only leader in Ballari. “Reddy alleged that I have a criminal background, but I have all the evidence about his criminal antecedents and activities. When the time comes, I will disclose the ‘truth’ with documents,” he stated.