Gali expert at lying, will disclose his criminal activities: BJP leader Sriramulu

BALLARI: Continuing his tirade against his once close friend and ally, Gangavathi MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy, BJP leader B Sriramulu on Thursday claimed that the former is an expert at telling lies.
Sriramulu addressed a press conference here on Thursday, where he publicly attacked Reddy. After he revealed his angst against his old friend and the BJP, party national president JP Nadda called him up and tried to convince him to visit New Delhi, immediately. Sriramulu, however, refused, stating his intention to do so in the coming week, when he would meet him.
Ever since state BJP in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal called out Sriramulu’s alleged lack of participation, resulting in the party’s defeat in the Sandur bypoll, at a core committee meeting recently, the former minister has remained unhappy with Agarwal.
Meanwhile, about Reddy, Sriramulu claimed that the former always wants to portray himself as the only leader in Ballari. “Reddy alleged that I have a criminal background, but I have all the evidence about his criminal antecedents and activities. When the time comes, I will disclose the ‘truth’ with documents,” he stated.
“Reddy always told me that he is behind my political growth, while forgetting my contributions for his success. In politics, I come from the grassroots, and my family has been in politics for many years, while Reddy has built a fort of lies,” Sriramulu said, adding that Reddy “uses others for his benefit”.
Sriramulu added that when Reddy came to Ballari four months ago, after the Supreme Court permitted him to enter the district, he had told a public event that he is the reason for BJP coming to power the first time in the state, and also Narendra Modi becoming the Prime Minister. “Reddy knows how to spin truth from lies,” he alleged, recalling how he had spoken something unsavoury about Sriramulu’s health.
Reacting to rumours of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar reportedly wooing him to join the Congress, as an alternative to PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Sriramulu said, “Jarkiholi is the leader of his party. How is it possible for me to grow like him in his party?”
“I have no plans to quit the BJP, however, what the senior leaders do will influence my next course of action,” he hinted.