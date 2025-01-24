Government stable, Congress united, BJP divided: CM Siddaramaiah

CHITRADURGA: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said the Congress government in Karnataka is stable and the entire party stands united. There are no differences between him and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Replying to a question by reporters, he asked, “If we had differences, how can Shivakumar and I stand together?”

“On the other hand, the BJP is a divided house in the state; they have two, three and four groups, which are indulging in infighting. We are not only stable, but will return to power in 2028,” he claimed.