Government stable, Congress united, BJP divided: CM Siddaramaiah

CHITRADURGA: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said the Congress government in Karnataka is stable and the entire party stands united. There are no differences between him and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.
Replying to a question by reporters, he asked, “If we had differences, how can Shivakumar and I stand together?”
“On the other hand, the BJP is a divided house in the state; they have two, three and four groups, which are indulging in infighting. We are not only stable, but will return to power in 2028,” he claimed.
Separately, Siddaramaiah said the state government is committed to completing the Upper Bhadra Project that will provide water to the drought-affected Chitradurga district. “This year, we have released Rs 800 crore for the project and work hasn’t stopped,” he added.
He said the Centre announced a budgetary allocation of Rs 5,300 crore in the 2023-24 budget, and the same was reported in the state budget presented by the then CM Basavaraj Bommai, however, not a penny has been released till now. “Our repeated requests to the Centre have fallen flat,” he added.
“Not only me, even our DCM has met Union ministers, urging them to release needed funds, and also provide funds for NABARD, but the Centre is showing step-motherly treatment towards us. At least, they must re-announce the funds in the present budget and release the money, for which I am writing to the Centre,” the CM said.