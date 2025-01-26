Pioneer of India’s first successful coronary artery surgery, Dr K.M Cherian passes away

India has lost a pioneer in cardiac surgery, Dr. K. M. Cherian, who redefined heart care in the country. The eminent surgeon, known for country's first successful coronary artery bypass surgery and first heart lung transplant passed away in Bengaluru, leaving the medical fraternity and countless individuals whose lives he transformed in mourning.

Dr Cherian founded Frontier Lifeline and Dr Cherian Heart Foundation. He was the recipient of various awards including the Padma Shri in 1991. He performed India’s first successful Coronary Artery bypass surgery in 1975 at the Southern Railway Headquarters hospital in Perambur, Chennai. He also performed the first heart-lung transplant, the first paediatric transplant.

Family sources said Cherian, who was in Bangalore attending a wedding, collapsed late in the evening. "We rushed him to Manipal Hospitals, where he was declared dead at 11.55pm," said his daughter, Sandhya Cherian.