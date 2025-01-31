Karnataka implements guidelines to allow terminally ill patients 'right to die with dignity'

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has issued orders to implement the Supreme Court’s directive regarding a patient’s Right to Die with dignity.

In the orders issued on Thursday, the health department appointed medical experts to the Secondary Medical Board to decide when life-sustaining treatment can be stopped for terminally ill patients.

This follows the Supreme Court’s ruling from January 24, 2023, which allows the withdrawal of life support when a patient has no chance of recovery or is in a persistent vegetative state. Karnataka is now the second state, after Kerala, to implement this ruling.

This ruling specifically applies to patients who have been undergoing long-term treatment with no hope of improvement, or to those in a vegetative state, where medical treatment would only harm them rather than help them.

The government has also introduced an Advanced Medical Directive (AMD), or living will, in which a patient can record their wishes regarding future medical treatment.

Under the new order, any neurologist, neurosurgeon, surgeon, anaesthetist, or intensivist already approved to certify brain-stem death under the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994, will also be eligible to serve on the Secondary Medical Board. District Health Officers (DHOs) across Karnataka will automatically recognise these doctors for this role.