Lavender bloom draws crowds, but environmentalists sound alarm over Tavarekere Lake’s toxic takeover

MADIKERI: The historic Tavarekere Lake in Kushalnagar, once named after the abundant lotus that bloomed throughout the year, has now turned lavender as water hyacinth, also known as the ‘terror of Bengal’, has taken over the waterbody, raising concerns among environmentalists.
Located along the scenic Kushalnagar-Madikeri NH275 route, Tavarekere Lake was once renowned for its pristine waters and lotus blooms, from which it derived its name.
However, in recent times, lotus sightings have become rare, as the lake has been subjected to encroachment and pollution from nearby commercial establishments. The lake is now blanketed by a lavender hue, caused by the rampant growth of water hyacinth.
The striking colour has attracted hundreds of curious onlookers who stop along the highway to capture its appearance, affecting traffic flow. Police personnel have been deployed to manage the situation. While the view may appear appealing, environmentalists have expressed serious concern over the lake’s condition.
“The lotus plants that were blooming in abundance have been destroyed even as water hyacinth has taken over the lake. The increased flow of contaminated water from commercial sites in the surrounding area into the lake has caused this new development and the authorities must act immediately to protect the lake,” urged Chandramohan, convener of Cauvery Swachata Andolana.
Environmentalists warn that the spread of water hyacinth is a clear indicator of deteriorating water quality, as these plants thrive in polluted conditions. Furthermore, their presence reduces oxygen levels in the water, leading to the destruction of aquatic life.
The dense mat of water hyacinth displaces native aquatic vegetation and disrupts the local ecosystem. Experts also caution that the plant increases water loss through transpiration, which further threatens the lake’s survival.
Although funds have already been sanctioned for the preservation of the lake, no restoration work has been initiated so far. “The concerned department will be alerted regarding the issue and steps to preserve the lake will be undertaken,” said Pramod, chairman of the Kushalnagar Planning Authority.