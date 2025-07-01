Lavender bloom draws crowds, but environmentalists sound alarm over Tavarekere Lake’s toxic takeover

MADIKERI: The historic Tavarekere Lake in Kushalnagar, once named after the abundant lotus that bloomed throughout the year, has now turned lavender as water hyacinth, also known as the ‘terror of Bengal’, has taken over the waterbody, raising concerns among environmentalists.

Located along the scenic Kushalnagar-Madikeri NH275 route, Tavarekere Lake was once renowned for its pristine waters and lotus blooms, from which it derived its name.

However, in recent times, lotus sightings have become rare, as the lake has been subjected to encroachment and pollution from nearby commercial establishments. The lake is now blanketed by a lavender hue, caused by the rampant growth of water hyacinth.

The striking colour has attracted hundreds of curious onlookers who stop along the highway to capture its appearance, affecting traffic flow. Police personnel have been deployed to manage the situation. While the view may appear appealing, environmentalists have expressed serious concern over the lake’s condition.