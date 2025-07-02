I arranged CM Siddaramaiah’s first meet with Sonia Gandhi: BR Patil

MANDYA: Senior Congress MLA BR Patil, who recently alleged bribery in the allotment of houses to beneficiaries, has landed in another controversy. A video clip that has gone viral on social media shows Patil in a phone conversation with another leader, claiming that he played a vital role in Siddaramaiah joining Congress.

The 2.27-minute video was reportedly recorded during Patil’s visit to KR Pet taluk. Seen relaxing on a sofa and speaking on the phone, Patil vents his frustration about internal party dynamics. He claims it was he who arranged Siddaramaiah’s first meeting with Sonia Gandhi that paved the way for Siddaramaiah to become chief minister.

“Siddaramaiah was lucky. He hit the jackpot and became chief minister. I, on the other hand, had neither luck nor god nor father to become CM,” Patil is heard saying.

He remarks that Siddaramaiah’s success was due to favourable “grahachara” (planetary alignment).

In the same conversation, Patil also discusses his meeting with AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday.

“Surjewala listened seriously to every issue I raised and took note of all the points. I’m grateful that he heard me out patiently. He said he wasn’t aware of most of the issues I shared. Now it’s up to the party high command and the chief minister to take action,” Patil said. Talking to reporters later, Patil again described Siddaramaiah as “lucky” to have won the “lottery” to become CM. “I don’t have any godfather.