I arranged CM Siddaramaiah’s first meet with Sonia Gandhi: BR Patil

MANDYA: Senior Congress MLA BR Patil, who recently alleged bribery in the allotment of houses to beneficiaries, has landed in another controversy. A video clip that has gone viral on social media shows Patil in a phone conversation with another leader, claiming that he played a vital role in Siddaramaiah joining Congress.
The 2.27-minute video was reportedly recorded during Patil’s visit to KR Pet taluk. Seen relaxing on a sofa and speaking on the phone, Patil vents his frustration about internal party dynamics. He claims it was he who arranged Siddaramaiah’s first meeting with Sonia Gandhi that paved the way for Siddaramaiah to become chief minister.
“Siddaramaiah was lucky. He hit the jackpot and became chief minister. I, on the other hand, had neither luck nor god nor father to become CM,” Patil is heard saying.
He remarks that Siddaramaiah’s success was due to favourable “grahachara” (planetary alignment).
In the same conversation, Patil also discusses his meeting with AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday.
“Surjewala listened seriously to every issue I raised and took note of all the points. I’m grateful that he heard me out patiently. He said he wasn’t aware of most of the issues I shared. Now it’s up to the party high command and the chief minister to take action,” Patil said. Talking to reporters later, Patil again described Siddaramaiah as “lucky” to have won the “lottery” to become CM. “I don’t have any godfather.
Ideology is my godfather. I’m one of the eight MLAs who came from JDS and joined Congress under Siddaramaiah’s leadership. Both of us entered politics through farmers’ movement. Farmer leader MD Nanjundaswamy encouraged us to join politics. If not for Nanjundaswamy, Siddaramaiah wouldn’t have entered politics,” he added.
He also noted that Surjewala’s visit to Karnataka was meant to resolve internal discord. “He has come to understand the problems of party MLAs. I shared all the details with him. What action he will take is up to him.”
On speculation about a possible ‘Kranti’ (change) in Congress, Patil dismissed such talk. “There will be no ‘Kranti’ in November, October or August. Any change of chief minister will be decided by the party high command. I have no authority to speak about that. I don’t know if DK Shivakumar will become CM. Randeep hasn’t spoken about any leadership change,” he added.
He expressed disappointment that his constituency hasn’t received adequate funds, but noted that he had not previously raised this problem with the high command.