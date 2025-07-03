After tigers, 20 Bonnet Macaques found dead in Bandipur Tiger Reserve

MYSURU: Just a week after the poisoning deaths of five tigers, a mother and her cubs, in MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary, over 20 monkeys (Bonnet Macaques) were found poisoned and dumped near Melkammanahalli, bordering Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district, on Wednesday.

The monkeys were discovered stuffed into two bags and discarded along the Koandegala-Kodasoge Road around 6.30 am by passersby. Forest officials rushed two surviving monkeys to the Government Veterinary Hospital in Hangala, Gundlupet taluk.

Suspecting deliberate poisoning, the Forest Department deployed the Bandipur Tiger Reserve’s dog squad to inspect the site, which falls within the reserve’s buffer zone.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwara Khandre has ordered an investigation into allegations that a leopard was hunted by poachers in MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary.

The directive follows a complaint by social activist Dinesh Kallahalli, who alleged that on June 5, poachers killed a leopard in the Thimmarayanakonchalu forest of the Kaudalli range along the Rampura–Martalli border, severed all four legs, and fled. He claimed the animal was killed for its claws and accused officials of covering up the incident.

Khandre said that the death of any scheduled animal must be reported to his office and audited. He ordered a detailed investigation and sought a report with recommendations for action against those responsible within a week.