Karnataka cabinet nod for projects worth Rs 3,400 crore

NANDI HILLS : The Karnataka cabinet on Wednesday approved projects worth Rs 3,400 crore, of which districts falling under the Bengaluru division, including Kolar and Chikkaballapura, have got a lion’s share of Rs 2,550 crore.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the commitment of the cabinet for development is a fitting response to the Opposition, especially the BJP, which accused the government of not releasing funds for development.

A key decision taken by the Cabinet was to rename Bengaluru Rural district as Bengaluru North and Bagepalli town as Bhagyanagara. Also, Bengaluru City University will be named after former PM Dr Manmohan Singh.

“When we came to power in 2023, we decided to hold cabinet meetings in every revenue division. We held a meeting in Kalaburagi. Recently, we met in MM Hills in Mysuru division. Now, we have conducted it in Nandi Hills in Bengaluru division. The next one will be in Vijayapura in Belagavi division,” the CM said, adding that Cabinet meetings are held across the state to decentralise administration and to focus on the problems faced by every region and provide “therapeutic solutions to them”.

The Cabinet also sanctioned several projects for Nandi Hills, Chikkaballapura, and Kolar. A sum of Rs 50 crore has been granted to develop a hotel and other facilities atop Nandi Hills. The Cabinet also approved Rs 10 crore to set up an international flower auction centre, and a high-tech flower market in Chikkaballapura at a cost of Rs 141.5 crore. Also, Rs 40 crore and Rs 20 crore have been sanctioned to upgrade basic amenities at government boys college and government girls college, respectively, in Kolar.