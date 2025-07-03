WHO proposes documenting Karnataka’s Asha Kirana initiative

BENGALURU: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has proposed to independently document Karnataka’s Asha Kirana initiative - an eye care programme launched by the state government- as a global model for integrated and people centred eye health.

In a letter addressed to Harsh Gupta, Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, WHO’s India representative Dr Roderico H Ofrin said the organisation will carry out a comprehensive evaluation of the programme using its standard tools — Eye Care Situation Analysis Tool (ECSAT) and Eye Care Indicator Menu (ECIM).

The aim is to assess the initiative’s processes, outcomes, and best practices, and contribute to global knowledge-sharing in eye care. The exercise will be conducted independently by WHO at no cost to the state, the letter said. The UN health body has also requested the state government to nominate a nodal officer to coordinate the documentation process.

The Asha Kirana initiative, launched by the state government to deliver “eye care at your doorstep,” has been appreciated by WHO for aligning with its Integrated People-Centred Eye Care (IPEC) framework. The programme integrates eye care into the primary health system, focuses on early detection and prevention, and ensures services reach vulnerable populations through community-based interventions.

WHO praised the state’s phased approach to expanding the programme and said the initiative serves as a strong example of how equitable and accessible eye care can be delivered through a public health system.