Devanahalli farmers appeal to CM to stop land acquisition

BENGALURU: With the farmers’ protest in Devanahalli entering the seventh day, leaders from the National Alliance of People’s Movement (NAPM) and several farmer groups have issued a fresh appeal to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, demanding immediate withdrawal of land acquisition proceedings for 1,777 acres of fertile, multi-crop farmland in Channarayapatna hobli. It is home to over 800 farmers — many from Dalit, Adivasi and other marginalized communities.

In a detailed open letter ahead of a key government meeting scheduled for July 4, the activists urged the state to uphold the rights and dignity of cultivators. The letter refers to a 2022 KIADB survey which shows that over 80 per cent of affected farmers oppose the land takeover, originally initiated under the previous BJP government for a proposed Hi-Tech Defence and Aerospace Park. Protesters say the move endangers both livelihoods and the region’s food security.

The resistance has been largely peaceful, taking the form of a Bhoomi Satyagraha at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park. However, tensions flared during the June 25 ‘Chalo Devanahalli’ protest, where demonstrators faced lathicharge and were detained, which was condemned by civil society. Notable figures, including actor Prakash Raj, have extended support, and farmer movements from 15 states have endorsed the cause, making the Devanahalli protest a symbol of agrarian resistance. The farmers launched the 1,185-day movement during the BJP tenure.

Activist Medha Patkar also appealed to the CM, calling for adherence to the Land Acquisition and Rehabilitation Act (LARR), 2013. She criticized the use of laws like the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Act to bypass democratic processes, and emphasized the need to protect multi-crop farmland rather than sacrificing it for industrial projects. “We are not against industrialization,” she wrote, “but it should be decentralized, employment-generating, and located on government or wasteland — not on fertile fields tilled for generations.”

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister’s Office has confirmed a high-level meeting on Friday with farmers’ representatives. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Law Minister HK Patil, KIADB officials and other departments are expected to attend. Protesters hope the dialogue will halt the proposed project.