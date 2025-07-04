Mysuru school students to connect with astronaut shukla today

MYSURU: Six school students from Mysuru will participate in a live interaction with astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla,currently stationed aboard the International Space Station as part of the Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission, at 4 pm IST on Friday. The students, namely Bhuvan PM, Namasyu A, Tanish Tejaswi MS, Pranav CN, Vishruth R, and Sanat Raj G, of Excel Public School will represent their institution in the ISS interaction, guided by their mentor and amateur radio club custodian, Mahesh MB.

This is a rare and prestigious opportunity that allows students to establish direct communication with the ISS using amateur radio frequencies and will take place through the Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) initiative in coordination with the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru.

The contact will be made using amateur radio transceivers configured to uplink and downlink signals through the ARISS ground station infrastructure, allowing students to engage in Q&A from Earth to space, via RF transmissions. The interaction will occur as part of a global network of scheduled ARISS school contacts that introduce young learners to space science, communications technology, and orbital research.