Three including a couple convicted 10 years in migrant worker's girl child trafficking case in Karnataka

MANGALURU: Three persons, including a couple, have been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for allegedly attempting to sell a two-and-a-half-month-old baby girl born to a migrant labourer. The convicted individuals are Lenita Veigas, aged 38, her husband Jossey Veigas, aged 54, and Lenita’s mother Lucy Veigas.
Public Prosecutor Jyothi Pramoda Nayak told press persons on Friday that the mother of the rescued child, Rangavva, accused number 2 in the case, died due to health complications during the trial.
Rangavva was working at a stone quarry when she was approached by Lucy, who allegedly offered her money to sell her baby. After the delivery, Lenita and Jossey, who were allegedly involved in child trafficking, took custody of the baby.
Childline (1098), acting on a tip-off, visited Lenita’s house and found the baby. During the subsequent investigation, a local Anganwadi teacher revealed that Lucy had approached her to collect documents in order to sell the baby that her daughter had allegedly bought from the quarry worker.
To expose the accused, Childline laid a trap. Rehana, pretending to be a mediator, informed the accused that a family from Dubai was interested in buying the baby. Social activist Vidya Dinakar and a police officer, introducing themselves as a couple from Dubai, approached Lenita.
On 26 July 2013, Lenita allegedly asked Vidya to come to the Children's Clinic at Thokkottu. Lenita, her husband Jossey, and Rangavva went to the clinic, accepted Rs 90,000, and handed over the baby. They also demanded the remaining Rs 2 lakh to be paid the next day. The trio was caught red-handed by Childline and the local police.
The rescued baby was later handed over to her mother’s custody.
The Second Additional District and Sessions Court found the trio guilty under Sections 370(4) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. On 3 July, Judge Jagadeesh V N sentenced them to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000.
The case was investigated by then Ullal PSI Ramesh H Hanapur, who submitted the chargesheet. As many as 12 witnesses were examined.