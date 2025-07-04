Three including a couple convicted 10 years in migrant worker's girl child trafficking case in Karnataka

MANGALURU: Three persons, including a couple, have been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for allegedly attempting to sell a two-and-a-half-month-old baby girl born to a migrant labourer. The convicted individuals are Lenita Veigas, aged 38, her husband Jossey Veigas, aged 54, and Lenita’s mother Lucy Veigas.

Public Prosecutor Jyothi Pramoda Nayak told press persons on Friday that the mother of the rescued child, Rangavva, accused number 2 in the case, died due to health complications during the trial.

Rangavva was working at a stone quarry when she was approached by Lucy, who allegedly offered her money to sell her baby. After the delivery, Lenita and Jossey, who were allegedly involved in child trafficking, took custody of the baby.

Childline (1098), acting on a tip-off, visited Lenita’s house and found the baby. During the subsequent investigation, a local Anganwadi teacher revealed that Lucy had approached her to collect documents in order to sell the baby that her daughter had allegedly bought from the quarry worker.